Jadavpur University Anti-ragging Committee Submits Report on Student's Death to UGC

The anti-ragging committee of Jadavpur University has submitted a report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on preliminary findings of its inquiry into the death of an undergraduate student, an official of the institution said.

The panel members have spoken with the hostel, university authorities and students before compiling the report on the death of the 17-year-old boy who died after falling down from the balcony of the main hostel on August 10. Another internal inquiry committee, formed by the university in the wake of the incident, has also recorded the statements of all stakeholders.

Registrar Snehamanju Basu, who is part of the committee besides the dean of student affairs, told reporters, “The boy’s death was extremely tragic. Police investigation is underway and we want the guilty to be punished.” “We have zero tolerance towards ragging and will ensure that the university is rid of the menace. We are discussing matters of security and surveillance by taking into confidence all stakeholders,” she said.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) on Monday held an emergency meeting on the campus where the professors’ body demanded the creation of a post of warden of hostels apart from the superintendent and recommended steps such as monitoring the entry of people into the campus and the hostel compound after 7 pm with mandatory production of ID cards.

“The administration has failed to check certain activities on the campus and in the hostels. We demand that CCTVs be installed at strategic locations like the gates but not everywhere on the campus and in the buildings,” JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

He said JUTA will bring out a “silent rally” on Wednesday from the campus to the Jadavpur police station in protest against the incident and submit a deputation to the police.

“We think it is a case of not only ragging but also sexual harassment. We believe the university must have zero tolerance for the offenders,” he added.

Two students and a former student have been arrested so far in connection with the death.

