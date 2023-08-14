Jadavpur University Asked to Submit Anti-Ragging Cell's Report to UGC by August 21

The report of Jadavpur University’s investigation into the alleged case of ragging that resulted in the death of a first-year student must be submitted by Monday, August 21, according to the Joint Secretary of the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging cell. The UGC has provided the institution with a framework that must be followed when writing the report. According to the format, Jadavpur University must provide information on the anti-ragging committee’s inquiry and the conclusions it reached. The institution must include specifics of any punishments meted out to any individuals in the report. The format includes a section on “what constitutes ragging."

Additionally, the JU administration has been ordered to provide a preliminary report on the incident in question, which needs to be submitted by Monday. Following receipt of the report, the UGC will dispatch members of its anti-ragging cell to conduct an on-the-ground inquiry into the situation.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been launched in relation to the student’s death at Jadavpur University, stating that all colleges and universities must guarantee that the anti-ragging standards are strictly enforced.

A complaint was lodged by the father of the deceased student, who claimed that some of the other students living in the hostel were to blame for his son’s passing. Additionally, he told the police that his son called his mother, who had then become fearful for his life. The boy reportedly began staying with his friends rather than at the hostel because he was terrified to do so due to the suspected ongoing harassment. The police have filed a complaint under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and as of August 11, the authorities had interrogated around 20 students.

Meanwhile, students have all claimed that there are no CCTV cameras in the hostel premises, which allows for any unlawful activity. So far, three individuals have been detained in connection with the death of a first-year student who allegedly became a victim of ragging on the campus of Jadavpur University, including a former and two current students.

