Jadavpur University Establishes Gender-neutral Toilet for LGBTQIA+ Students
1-MIN READ

Jadavpur University Establishes Gender-neutral Toilet for LGBTQIA+ Students

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 11:57 IST

West Bengal, India

Calcutta University Pro Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said a gender-neutral toilet will be established on the College Street campus (Representational pic/PTI File)

LGBTQIA+ activist Shivadooti Mandal, a student of Comparative Literature, called it a victory for the community and fulfilment of their long-pending demand

Jadavpur University has established a gender-neutral toilet on its campus for LGBTQIA+ students, an official said. The toilet was set up in the English Department in response to LGTBQIA+ community’s long-pending demand, which was also supported by their classmates and all the students’ unions, HoD Manojit Mondal told PTI.

“The campus belongs to everyone. We have taken the initiative keeping in mind the requirements of everyone,” Mondal said, adding it was inaugurated on May 29. The gender-neutral toilet will be inclusive as everyone can use it, he said.

    Registrar Snehamanju Basu said that more such toilets will be established in different blocks housing arts, science and engineering departments. LGBTQIA+ activist Shivadooti Mandal, a student of Comparative Literature, called it a victory for the community and fulfilment of their long-pending demand.

    “We felt uncomfortable using toilets meant for men or women. The gender-neutral toilet in the English Department will help the community members in the arts faculty,” Mandal said. Calcutta University Pro Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said a gender-neutral toilet will be established on the College Street campus. An official of Presidency University said a gender-neutral toilet already exists on their College Street campus but students said the toilet was not being properly maintained.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
