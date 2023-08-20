CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Jadavpur University Gets Officiating Vice-chancellor Amid Row Over Student's Death
1-MIN READ

Jadavpur University Gets Officiating Vice-chancellor Amid Row Over Student's Death

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 16:31 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, also the chancellor of the varsity, issued orders on Saturday night, authorisingBuddhadeb Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, also the chancellor of the varsity, issued orders on Saturday night, authorisingBuddhadeb Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect (File Photo)

Buddhadeb Sau has been appointed as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appointed Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, officials said. The appointment comes at a time when the state-run varsity is facing criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed recently.

Buddhadeb Sau is a professor of the varsity’s Department of Mathematics, the officials said. Bose, also the chancellor of the varsity, issued orders on Saturday night, authorising Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect, they said. The tenure of the varsity’s last full-time vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, who served for nine years, ended on May 31. Following that, Bose appointed Amitabha Datta, the pro-VC of the varsity, as the officiating vice-chancellor but he resigned on August 4. Datta had resigned after being asked by the governor. The first-year undergraduate student died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Jadavpur University
first published:August 20, 2023, 16:31 IST
last updated:August 20, 2023, 16:31 IST