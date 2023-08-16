Jadavpur University Student Death Case: 6 More Arrests Made, Taking Total to 9

Six more arrests have been made in the Jadavpur University student death case. A total of nine arrests have been made so far. Police have now confirmed six more arrests were made today morning while three arrests were made earlier in connection with the death of an 18-year-old JU student.

Raids were conducted by the Kolkata police at different places of Purbo Medinipur and South 24 Parganas last night for securing these arrests. The police arrested four people overnight. Multiple teams of the Kolkata police have conducted the operations. According to the police, four more arrests including both ex-students and present students have been made.

The students who have been arrested include Md Arif, a third-year civil engineering student, Md Asif Azmal, a fourth-year electrical engineering student, and Ankan Sardar, also a third-year civil engineering student. Among the ex-students of JU include Saptak Kamilya, Asit Sardar, and Suman Naskar. The police had earlier arrested Deepshekhar Dutta, a second-year economics student, and Manotosh Ghosh, a second-year sociology student, over their alleged role in the incident.

Meanwhile, the governor has called a court meeting today in connection with the case. TMCP and BJP youth wing all will sit in a demonstration today in different areas of Jadavpur University. The dean of students and registrar of JU has been asked to meet Joint CP Crime at Lalbazar today at 3 PM.

Last week, the police arrested an ex-student who was later produced in the court Alipore Court. The accused is a former MSc student, Sourabh Chowdhury. He was taken into custody for interrogation.

An 18-year-old student had died after allegedly falling from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel. He was grievously injured and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College where he succumbed to the injuries.

