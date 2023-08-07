CHANGE LANGUAGE
JAM 2024 To Be Held On February 11 By IIT Madras; Application Starts From September 5
JAM 2024 To Be Held On February 11 By IIT Madras; Application Starts From September 5

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

The registration for the Joint admission test for Masters will start from September 5 and conclude on October 13, 2023 (Image: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

JAM 2024 will be conducted as a computer based test in 7 test papers, namely, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics & Physics in over 100 cities across India

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise next year’s Joint admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Interested and eligible Candidates can apply online through jam.iitm.ac.in. JAM 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test comprising seven papers, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH) in over 100 cities across the country.

JAM 2024: Examination Schedule

The registration for the Joint admission test for Masters will start from September 5 and conclude on October 13, 2023. The JAM 2024 examination will be conducted on February 11, 2024. Admission will be for Masters programmes M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.- M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

JAM 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination. There is no age restriction. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting Institute.

JAM 2024: Colleges To Apply

After qualifying, candidates who made to merit list will be eligible to take admission in about 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through Centralised Counselling for M. SC./M. SC (TECH) (CCMN).  JAM 2024 score is only valid for one year. For admissions to Masters programmes for the academic year 2024 - 25, candidates need to appear for JAM 2024.

Based on their JAM score for the year 2024, candidates can apply through CCMN-2024 for M.Sc./M.Sc.(Tech.) programs at NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some GFTIs. With the help of this unified system, candidates can easily and conveniently apply to all of the programs offered by all of the participating institutions by filling out a single online application from the comfort of their homes.

Sheen Kachroo
first published:August 07, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST