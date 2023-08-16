JAM 2024 Website Launched, IIT Madras to Begin Registration on September 5

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 website has officially gone live, as announced by the GATE-JAM office at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The test will be held on February 11, 2024, and IIT Madras has been assigned as the host institution this year. Registration for JAM 2024 will open on September 5 on the official website – jam.iitm.ac.in

The deadline for completing the JAM 2024 application form is October 13. The application cost for one paper is Rs 900 for applicants who fall under the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories and Rs 1,800 for all other candidates.

“GATE-JAM office, IIT Bombay announces the launch of the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 website https://jam.iitb.ac.in by IIT Madras. The application portal is expected to open by 5th Sept 2023. All eligible students and other aspirants are encouraged to apply,” said IIT Bombay in a post shared on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

JAM 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have finished their undergraduate studies or are enrolled in the last year of an undergraduate course are eligible to apply for JAM 2024. Foreign nationals who hold Indian degrees are also eligible to apply.

JAM 2024: Exam Pattern

The JAM 2024 exam will be divided into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, for seven exam papers covering Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Multiple-choice questions, multiple-selection questions, and questions requiring numerical responses will all be included in the exam.

The results of JAM 2024 are scheduled to be announced on March 24, 2024. Students will be admitted to about 3,000 postgraduate degrees based on their JAM results, including MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MSc (Research), Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD Dual Degree programmes. The JAM 2024 results will be used for admissions to IITs, IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET).