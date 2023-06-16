Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces Dual Degree Programme In BSc Aeronautics

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indocopter Private Limited (ICPL) on June 14 to offer a BSc Aeronautics dual degree programme. JMI and ICPL have decided to collaborate in the field of training as the aviation industry has exponential growth prospects in the country.

The MoU for the academic collaboration was signed by JMI Registrar Prof. Nazim Husain Al Jafri and Mr Ajay Shah, CEO, ICPL in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), Prof. Mini Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Anwar Shahzad Siddiqui, Nodal Officer, BSc Aeronautics Programme, JMI, Mr Sanjay Shrivastava, QM, ICPL and other senior officials from the two sides.

BSc Aeronautics is a dual degree course which is being awarded by JMI and a Certificate of Recognition in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be issued by ICPL with necessary approval of the DGCA, Govt. of India. The course will enable students to appear in the DGCA module and after passing the module examination, the licence will be issued by the DGCA.

ICPL is a DGCA approved CAR 145 and CAR M Maintenance Organization (MRO) providing round-the-clock support for Airbus, Leonardo and Bell Textron helicopters. They have a DGCA approved world-class helicopter MRO facility in Greater Noida and numerous well-equipped sub-bases which are spread across multiple locations within India. They also provide MRO services in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

JMI has been successfully running BSc (Aeronautics) dual degree programme since 2018 and three batches of the course have successfully passed out so far. The ongoing batches of BSc (Aeronautics), B1.3 (Mechanical), and B2 (Avionics) are 2021 and 2022. A number of passed out students of the course are well placed in organisations like DRDO, Indian Army, United Airlines, Indigo Airlines, Air India, Enord Private Limited, Far Eye Logistics and various other MRO organisations in India & abroad on good pay packages.