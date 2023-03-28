Jamia Research Scholar Awarded Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Salman Khan, a PhD scholar in the Department of Biotechnology, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has been awarded the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) for January 2023 cycle. The research scholar is working under the supervision of Dr. Syed Mansoor Ali, Department of Biotechnology, JMI to understand the role of microRNA in inflammation and sepsis-induced acute lung injury.

Salman would be getting a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for third year, Rs 80,000 for the fourth and fifth years. Apart from this, each student would also be getting a research grant of Rs. 2 lakhs per year, which amounts to a total of Rs 10 lakhs for five years, under PMRF.

Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI congratulated and wished good luck to Salman. She said “I hope that it will motivate other students of the university also do better.”

PMRF was introduced in the Union Budget of 2018 to 2019 with an aim to improve the quality of research at various higher educational institutions in the country.

Last year, 12 research scholars of the university were selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMFI) under the Lateral Entry Scheme of the May 2022 drive. Whereas, in 2021, six had been selected.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing a lack of time to change the university rules.

A total of 20 courses including B.Sc.(Hons) Physics, B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry this year will allow admission through the CUET, 10 more than the last academic year.

The varsity has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), informing it about the latest decision and also apprised that it will implement CUET-UG in all courses from the academic year 2024-25 as it requires sufficient time

