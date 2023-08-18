Jammu And Kashmir UG Admission First Seat Allotment List Released, Check At jkadmission.samarth.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department has published the first CSAS allocation list for Jammu and Kashmir UG admissions. Candidates who applied for the Jammu and Kashmir UG admissions can check their allotted seats through the official website, jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

JK UG First Seat Allotment List: How To Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the board at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option and add details such as your CUET registration number, password, and captcha.

Step 3: Your Jammu and Kashmir UG round 1 merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the list carefully.

Step 5: If required, download the JK UG first-seat allotment list for further admission purposes.

JK UG First Seat Allotment List: Documents Required

-4 passport-size photographs

-Class 12 marks cards

-Provisional Certificate

-Class 10 marks card

-Domicile/Permanent Resident Certificate

-Proof of Father’s Occupation (Non-Domicile of J&K: Central Govt. Employee/PSU)

-Achievement Certificates (NSS-BSG/NCC/SPORTS/ECA, if any)

-Category Certificate (SC/ST/OSC/EWS/RBA/PSP), if applicable

-Defence Personnel Certificate, if applicable

-Single Girl Category Certificate, if applicable

-Kashmiri Migrant Category Certificate, if applicable

-Physically Challenged Category Certificate

-Conduct Certificate

-Migration Certificate

-Eligibility Form (To be filled out at the college for candidates other than JK Board)

It is important to note that candidates will have to carry originals as well as Xerox copies of each and every document mentioned above.

According to the given dates, candidates will have to accept their allocated seats by August 18, 2023 (before 7 p.m.). Shortlisted candidates need to complete the physical document verification after payment of the admission fee from August 19 (from 10 a.m.) to August 22, 2023. Additionally, the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is August 24 until 3 p.m.

The examination authority will publish two CSAS allocation lists, subsequently conducting a spot round to fill the remaining vacancies. The second CSAS allocation list will be released on August 27 at 11 a.m. For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website,jkadmission.samarth.ac.in