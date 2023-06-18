JCECEB Registration 2023: BTech Admissions Begin At jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Important Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) rank-based state engineering counselling for BE and BTech admission has begun, announced the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). The JCECEB application must be submitted through jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, the board’s official website.

For those seeking admission to Jharkhand’s engineering institutes’ BTech programmes, the board would hold three rounds of counselling. The Jharkhand engineering counselling 2023 registration deadline is July 7. On July 11, the JCECEB will release the state merit list based on JEE Main 2023 rankings.

On July 13, registration will open for the first round of counselling. The JCECEB 2023 second round of counselling will begin on July 25, and the third round will commence on August 12.

JCECEB 2023 Counselling: Important dates

JCECEB 1st round of counselling

Online registration and choice filling – July 13 to 19

Issue of provisional seat allotment – July 23 to 31

JCECEB 2nd round of counselling

Online registration and choice filling – July 25 to 29

Issue of provisional seat allotment – t August 11 to 19

JCECEB 3rd round of counselling

Online registration and choice filling – August 12 to 16

Issue of provisional seat allotment – August 28 to September 2

JCECEB 2023 Counselling: eligibility criteria

The applicants must have either passed a D.Voc. stream in the same or a related field OR have completed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, and Information Technology and received at least 45% marks (40% marks for applicants from the reserved category).

JCECEB 2023 Counselling: application fees

While SC, ST, and female applicants must pay a registration fee and counselling charge of Rs 250 each, general category candidates must pay Rs 500 for registration and Rs 400 for counselling. All applicants who have been recommended for admission must present the necessary paperwork; else, the seat allocation will be revoked. Candidates must pay Rs. 1000 as a deposit in order to get the partial seat allocation letter.