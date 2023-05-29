JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Released, Know How to Download

The JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards will be released today, May 29. Registered candidates would be able to download their respective hall tickets via the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to check their admit cards.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to administer the IIT entrance exam on June 4. The JEE Advanced 2023 has been divided into two shifts and papers. Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to noon while paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who secured a rank under 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2023 were permitted to register for JEE Advanced.

“Candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT. In case of any problem in downloading the admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the Zonal Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023," reads the official notice.

A printout of the downloaded admit card, a valid original photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. must be produced at the time of examination, without which, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination, the notice added.

JEE ADVANCED 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1. Visit the online portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link to download the ‘JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card’.

Step 3. Click on it and you will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4. Now submit your login credentials.

Step 5. The JEE Advanced Admit Card will then appear on your screen.

Step 6. Make sure to check your name, roll number, exam date, time, shifts, and other details are properly mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7. Lastly, download and make a hard copy of the same.

It is to be noted that candidates who arrive at their exam hall venue without their admit cards will not be allowed to sit for the exams. Therefore, they must ensure to download and take a printout of the admit card before leaving for the exam. The response sheet of the candidates will be available on the JEE Advanced 2023 website till June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.