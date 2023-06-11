JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, How to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 today, June 11. On the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, candidates who took the IIT entrance test will be able to view their JEE Advanced answer key 2023 for both paper 1 and paper 2.

Candidates should be aware that the IIT JEE answer key published today is only a provisional one. Students are free to raise objections and contest the answer key. Every objection submitted would require students to submit a fee of R 200. The deadline for raising objections is tomorrow, June 12. Candidates can file objections until 5 PM tomorrow.

Candidates can determine their potential score by comparing the question IDs on the question paper and response booklet to those on the JEE Advanced answer key. The JEE Advanced answer sheet and question paper for both examinations were made available on June 9 by IIT Guwahati.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to JEE Advanced’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Important announcement’ section, and select the JEE Advanced answer key link.

Step 3: Next, select the JEE Advanced (Paper 1 / Paper 2) answer key link.

Step 4: You will be led to the ‘Candidate login’ page. Enter your registration number, phone number, and date of birth (DoB).

Step 5: After filling out all the information, click the submit button.

Step 6: A screen will show the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key.

Step 7: Download and save the answer key, and also print a copy to keep on hand for future use.

At the moment, applicants can access their response sheets on the JEE Advanced official website. Students will have until June 12 to object to the preliminary answer key once it is made available today.

JEE Advanced response sheet 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the “JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet" link that may be found on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, accurately enter the necessary JEE Advanced 2023 login credentials.

Step 4: The candidate can view the response sheet on the site right away after logging in.

The final JEE Advanced 2023 answer key and results are scheduled to be released on June 18 by IIT Guwahati. This year, 1,80,226 applicants in total appeared for papers 1 and 2.