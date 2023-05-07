JEE Advanced 2023 Application Window To Close Today

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has announced that the application window for JEE Advanced 2023 will close on May 7 at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, jeeadv.nic.in. Candidates who have registered but have not yet paid the application fee can do so by May 8.

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023, aspirants must have secured a rank among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2023. Female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates will be charged a registration fee of Rs 1,450, while other candidates will be charged Rs 2,900.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023’.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main 2023 application number and password to log in, and then proceed to fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form with the required information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fees.

Step 5: After completing the form, submit it and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023 registration for OCI/PIO and foreign candidates began on April 24 while registration for JEE (Main) qualified candidates started on April 30.

The qualifying percentile or cut-off for JEE (Advanced) 2023 for general category candidates has increased to 90.77, compared to 88.4 in 2022, 87.9 in 2021, 90.3 in 2020, and 89.7 in 2019. This means that candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off percentile will be considered eligible for JEE Advanced 2023. As per the merit list released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 2,50,255 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Among these, 39.4 per cent are from the general category, 14.99 per cent from the SC category, 7.49 per cent from the ST category, and 27.01 per cent from the OBC category.

