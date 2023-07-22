JEE Advanced 2023: Check Out Last 5 Years’ Category Wise Cut-offs for Electrical Engineering at IIT-Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has been ranked as one of the top engineering colleges in the country by the government. While the institute has 16 departments, one of them is the Electrical Engineering department. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes. The department has over 20 laboratories as well as its own library that offers facilities to work in all areas of Electrical Engineering. It offers a four years Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) course in Electrical Engineering.

As per the 20th edition of QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings, IIT-Delhi is ranked number 197. This year, the QS World University Rankings were released on June 27, 2023.

IIT Delhi: Last five years’ cut-offs (Opening rank to closing rank) for admissions to Electrical Engineering

2023

Open: 354-576

Open (female only): 879-1693

EWS: 120-150

OBC-NCL: 207-449

SC: 82-212

ST: 19-74

2022

Open: 358-574

Open (female only): 1079-1572

EWS: 115-148

OBC-NCL: 219-378

SC: 73-204

ST: 12-113

2021

Open: 364-543

Open (female only): 996-1586

EWS: 119-148

OBC-NCL: 136-355

SC: 42-162

ST: 12-112

2020

Open: 311-550

Open (female only): 990-1412

EWS: 88-118

OBC-NCL: 225-360

SC: 46-203

ST: 9-59

2019

Open: 297-468

Open (female only): 795-1676

EWS: 34-43

OBC-NCL: 107-284

SC: 83-152

ST: 9-54

The electrical engineering department of IIT Delhi was established in 1961.

Meanwhile, a machine learning model for monsoon rainfall prediction has been developed by researchers at the DST Centre of Excellence in Climate Modelling at IIT Delhi in association with IIIT Delhi, MIT in the United States, and JAMSTEC in Japan. The All India Summer Monsoon Rainfall (AISMR) model developed by a research team led by Prof. Saroj K. Mishra of IIT Delhi predicts an AISMR of 790mm in the next monsoon season, indicating a regular monsoon for the nation in 2023.

The designed and tested AI/ML model has been shown to perform better than the country’s present physical models for monsoon forecasting. For the test period of 2002–2022, it has shown an outstanding forecast success rate of 61.9 per cent. The model’s ability to forecast the AISMR within +/-5% of the actual values measured each year is used to determine this.