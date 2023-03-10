JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response to Plea For Relaxation Criteria

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the centre after a plea was filed seeking relaxation of the Joint Entrance (Advanced) eligibility criteria for the class of 2021. The plea asks for the condition of “two attempts in two consecutive years" not to be applied to the 2021 pass-outs, reported The Indian Express.

The petitioners, who are preparing for the JEE (Main and Advanced) 2023 to gain admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology, claim that they are in a similar situation to the students who passed out in 2020 and were granted special provisions in the JEE (Advanced) 2022.

The petition requests the centre to relax criteria 3 and 4 of the JEE (Advanced) brochure, which mandates “two attempts in two consecutive years" to be made applicable to class 12 pass outs of 2021. The plea, which 67 students have filed, seeks that the candidates who did not appear in the JEE (Advanced) even once or twice be allowed to appear in the exam as a special provision in the JEE (Advanced) 2023.

The plea cites the mental stress, anxiety, depression and various non-compensable damages faced by pass outs of 2021 due to the fatal COVID wave of 2021, which ranged from financial distress to loss of family members. The petitioners have also highlighted a precedent, too. They claim that the students who passed out of the 12th standard in 2020 were accorded these relaxations due to the pandemic’s adverse effects. They said that those who graduated high school in 2021 are “identically situated" to the students of the previous batch who received the relaxation.

A notice has been issued by a single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav to the Centre, Ministry of Education, Joint Admission Board, and Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, which is responsible for organising JEE (Advanced) for 2023. The bench has requested that they file their response by March 23.

Apart from seeking relaxation of eligibility criteria 3 and 4, the plea also requests a relaxation of Clause 26 of the JEE (Advanced), 2023 information brochure, which requires a minimum of 75 per cent aggregate marks in the class 12 board examination to gain admission to IIT. Despite objections raised by the respondents regarding the maintainability of the plea, the HC deemed it valid, stating that it would be applicable to all, even if only two or three students filed the petition in a representative capacity.

