JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases Question Papers, Check Analysis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on June 4. The institute has released the question papers for both papers 1 and 2. It consists of 51 questions for 180 marks. As per students, paper 1 was between moderate to difficult level but not easy. Some students found physics easy, and maths was relatively difficult. While chemistry was not balanced as per students.

“Inorganic chemistry had a few questions which were directly from NCERT. The physical chemistry question paper covered chapters on chemical kinetics, ionic and chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, and atomic structure. Thermodynamics (with more than one question). In organic chemistry, questions were mostly asked about amines, polymers, biomolecules, and oxygen-containing compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported moderate as per students. More weightage was given to organic chemistry," said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash BYJU’S.

The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to noon while paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each question paper of Paper 1 and Paper 2 for JEE Advanced 2023 includes questions from physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2023 results will be based on the final answer key. With the help of the cut-off and score, students will be able to take admission to B.Tech programmes of IITs. JEE Advanced 2023 rank will be given to the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the entrance exam. As per last year’s data, the highest closing rank of IIT Madras for CSE was 175. The lowest closing rank of a 5-year dual degree in biological sciences was 11,452.

IIT Guwahati is set to issue the candidates’ response sheet on Friday, June 9 at 5 pm. Once it is released, candidates can download the response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in. “The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in),” reads the JEE Advanced 2023 information bulletin.