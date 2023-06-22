JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Kanpur Offers 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rankers

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced the “Bright Minds Scholarships," a special incentive programme for selected students from the JEE Advanced 2023 All-India Top 100 rank bearers. The programme offers ten highly coveted academic scholarships for students who scored in the top 100 in JEE Advanced 2023 for the third consecutive year. The scholarships will be offered to a selected number of students who are accepted into BTech/BS programmes for the academic year 2023–2024.

An annual scholarship of Rs 3 lahks will be given to each qualifying student, covering all of their UG programme expenditures. The chosen students will get scholarships for the entire four-year duration of their undergraduate studies as long as they maintain a cumulative performance index (CPI) of 8.0.

By providing these scholarships, IIT Kanpur intends to make sure that no deserving student comes across any obstacles in their educational journey or learning because of financial limitations.

The Bright Minds Scholarships were offered for the first time at IIT Kanpur in 2021, with the support of alumni Lokvir Kapoor. The Bright Minds Scholarships’ main goal is to assist and motivate deserving students as they integrate into the IIT community. These scholarships will cover all costs associated with the student’s academic journey, including tuition, books, housing, transportation, and health insurance.

According to Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, the institute has been a leader in advancing higher education in India for more than 60 years.

“We strive to offer the best of facilities and environment to our students. This unprecedented initiative serves as a testament to our commitment to recognize and reward academic excellence. By conferring these scholarships upon the top 100 JEE rankers, we strive to encourage meritorious students and help them make their academic aspirations into tangible realities," he added.

The Bright Minds Scholarships by IIT Kanpur is just another example of the institution’s commitment to fostering and developing the country’s brightest brains. The institution keeps carving out the path for a brighter future for talented learners and the progress of higher education in India by removing financial barriers and fostering intellectual greatness.