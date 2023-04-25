JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins For OCI, PIO, Foreign Candidates

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 online registration process has started for overseas citizens of India (OCI), persons of Indian origin (PIO), and foreign students. Candidates can apply via the official site at jeeadv.nic.in. “Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023 is now open for OCI/PIO and Foreign National Candidates who have NOT participated in JEE (Main) 2023,” informs the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam registration for OCI/PIO and Foreign students started yesterday, April 24. While for the JEE Main qualified candidates – the registration process will begin on April 30. The deadline to submit the application for all candidates is May 7. As per the schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination will be held on June 4.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official page at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2023 OCI/PIO and Foreign National’ registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using the asked credentials.

Step 4: Fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form as instructed.

Step 5: Submit all the essential documents as required.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the JEE Advanced form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Fee

Indian Nationals: General category candidates will have to pay Rs 2,900 as an application fee. While those from the SC, ST, and PwD along with female applicants need to pay Rs 1,450.

OCI/PIO card holders: Open or general category candidates must pay Rs 2,900. Whereas, OPEN (GEN-PwD) along with female candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) have to pay Rs 1,450.

Foreign Nationals: Candidates who are residing in SAARC countries will pay USD 90 (approximately Rs 7,500). While applicants residing in non-SAARC countries will pay USD 180 (around Rs 15,000).

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) will be held by the 7 Zonal Coordinating IITs under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The JEE Advanced exam will comprise of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will be of three-hour duration. Candidates will have to appear in both papers. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 PM while paper 2 will take place between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

