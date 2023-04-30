JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Go Live Today, How To Apply

A day after declaring the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to open the JEE Advanced 2023 application window today, April 30. Students can apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam at jeeadv.ac.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register for the JEE Advanced 2023 is May 7. The hall ticket will be available on the main site from May 29 to June 4.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 Exam will be held on June 4. The engineering entrance test will be conducted for two papers - Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Students who secured a position in the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main ranks are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023. Once the JEE Advanced exam is over, the provisional answer key will be released on June 11. Following that candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, till June 12. Meanwhile, the result and the final answer key of the JEE Advanced will be announced on June 18.

JEE Advanced 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for JEE Advanced 2023 exam should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. There is a five-year age relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JEE Advanced 2023 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: Then register yourself and login with the correct credentials.

Step 4: On the new page, fill up the JEE Advanced application form and pay the essential fee.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the JEE Advanced 2023 form for further need.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is jointly conducted by seven IITs which are - IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee. Based on the JEE Main results 2023, eligible candidates will get a seat in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

