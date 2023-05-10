JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations Increase by 15% This Year

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 registration began on April 30 and concluded on May 7. Candidates who cleared the JEE Main 2023 exam were eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. Also, students who score amongst the top 2,50,000 ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 are qualified to register for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. According to The Indian Express, the number of students registering for the JEE Advanced has increased by almost 15 per cent from 61.5 per cent in last year to 76 per cent in 2023.

After witnessing a drop in the number of candidates registering for JEE Advanced from 2014 to 2022 – there has been a considerable jump this year. Close to 1.9 lakh candidates have reportedly registered for the entrance exam, out of the 2.5 lakh applicants, who are currently seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

“Even as the number of students registering for JEE Advanced continues to be lesser than those who qualify, in comparison with the previous years; the registrations have increased considerably. Last year out of 2.6 lakh candidates who qualified, only 1.6 lakh had registered for the JEE Advanced,” Bishnupada Mandal, Chairman for the JEE Advanced 2023 said.

Mandal stated that the number of students who qualified for the JEE Main has dropped this year. Whereas the number of candidates applying for the JEE Advanced 2023 has improved, when compared to last year, Chairman for the JEE Advanced 2023 added.

According to reports, a total of 1.9 lakh male candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced, but only 1.46 lakh registered for the entrance test. Additionally, the total number of female candidates who qualified in the JEE Main were 60,000, whereas only 44,000 registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Meanwhile, there are more than 100 foreign nationals who have registered for the JEE Advanced this year.

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 4. The exam will be conducted in two sessions as Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.