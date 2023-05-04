JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations To End Today, Apply Now At jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be closing the online application window for JEE Advanced 2023 today, May 4. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for the examination on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline for fee payment is May 5. The JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 4. The first paper will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while the second paper will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

To get admission into various programs offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), candidates need to appear for the JEE Advanced exam, which comprises two papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers have a duration of three hours, and the candidates must appear in both papers. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, and a candidate can take the exam a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023, candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1998. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates are given a relaxation of five years, which means they must be born on or after October 1, 1993.

Candidates must belong to the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the BE/BTech Paper of JEE Main 2023 to sit for JEE Advanced 2023. Additionally, they must have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time either in 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Access the ‘JEE Advanced registration portal’ and log in using the JEE (Main) 2023 application number and password.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Make a payment of the application fee and apply.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of it.

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Fee

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2023 varies for students in different categories. Female candidates (of all categories) and SC/ST/PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 1450 while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 2900.

Candidates who are foreign nationals, including PIO/OCI, will need to pay USD 90 if they reside in SAARC countries and USD 180 if they reside in non-SAARC countries.

