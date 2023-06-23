JEE Advanced 2023: Students From Chandigarh’s TriCity Shine in JEE Advanced; Raghav Goel Tops With AIR 4

The JEE Advanced is a highly competitive entrance exam for admission to prestigious engineering institutes in India. This year four students from the Tri-City area of Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula have secured positions in the top 100 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Raghav Goel, a resident of Chandigarh, emerged as the topper of the Tri-City by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 4. Raghav, who has consistently displayed his academic excellence, now has his sights set on pursuing a career in computer science at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Also Read: Raghav Goyal, Brother of 2018 JEE Advanced Topper Secures AIR 4 This Year, Wants to Join IIT Bombay

He has also been selected to represent India in the upcoming International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2023) to be held in Tokyo next month. He has further qualified Indian Chemistry Olympiad 2023 (INChO 2023) and the Indian Mathematics Olympiad 2023 (INMO 2023). His exceptional performance in the NTSE (Stage II) examination conducted by NCERT has earned him the prestigious NTSE Scholarship. It is worth mentioning that Raghav had previously topped the city in the JEE Main exam, securing an impressive AIR 20 in April.

He is the younger brother of Pranav Goel, the JEE 2018 topper who secured AIR 1. Expressing his thoughts on his success, Raghav emphasised the importance of cultivating a genuine interest in the subjects one studies. “I feel that having an interest in what you study is highly important. As I have an interest in mathematics and computers, I want to create something new," he told Indian Express. He also advised future aspirants to prioritize understanding the subject matter and master the basic concepts before attempting complex problems.

Raghav’s father, Pankaj Goyal, holds a BTech degree from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and currently runs a pharmaceutical company based in Panchkula. His mother is a co-owner of the same company. Throughout his journey, Raghav has received mentorship from his grandfather, a former physics professor, who has been a guiding light in his academic pursuit.

Securing the second position in the Tri-City is Kamyak Channa, hailing from Dhakoli, Mohali, with an impressive AIR-21. Kamyak also intends to pursue a degree in computer science from IIT Bombay. Chandigarh’s Aryan Chugh claimed the third position in the Tri-City, achieving an AIR of 56. Meanwhile, Moulik Jindal secured the fourth position with an AIR of 75. Jindal has also demonstrated his proficiency by qualifying in various other Olympiads, namely NSEP (Physics), NSEC (Chemistry), NSEA (Astronomy), and pre-qualifying in the IOQM (Mathematics Olympiad).