JEE Advanced 2023: Syllabus Revised, Know Major Changes in IIT Entrance

The syllabus for the JEE Advanced examination has been revised for this year. Experts claim that the syllabus would be aligned to the syllabus of JEE Main examination. The new syllabus by the Joint Admissions Body (JAB) will also include more chapters in JEE Advanced. Candidates can check the new syllabus for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Candidates must belong to the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the BE/BTech Paper of JEE Main 2023 to sit for JEE Advanced 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati closed the online application window for JEE Advanced 2023 yesterday, May 4.

JEE Advanced Syllabus: Major Changes

Mathematics: The new addition to the syllabus for mathematics is statistics. On the other hand, the solution of the triangle has been eliminated.

Physics: In physics’s syllabus, semiconductors, and communications have been excluded. Instead, a few topics of JEE Main including forced and damped oscillations, EM waves and polarization have been added.

While experts point out that the students who have been promoted to class 11 and have started preparing for JEE Advanced 2023 will have to follow a larger syllabus than their peers, the relief is that JEE advanced syllabus has been aligned with JEE Main and CBSE.

However, a change of strategy is needed for those who prepare directly for JEE Advanced from the first go. Students will have to cover new topics that were earlier not there in the syllabus.

Even though the syllabus has been increased, experts say that the exam might become easier. Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes told news18.com. “Advanced was less syllabus than Main, now chapters which were part of Mains have been added in Advanced too. Increased syllabus might sound like increased stress but students who take JEE Advanced anyway prepare for JEE Mains. So change in the syllabus will not be too big a deal for studious students."

Even the aspirants who want to study design and related courses from IITs will also have to prepare for the entrance exam based on a new format. For design entrance exams, CEED and UCEED, a new paper pattern and syllabus has been introduced. However, this change will take place in 2024.

Design Entrance Exam Pattern: Major Changes

The entrance exam will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B:

Part A- It will be administered thorough a computer-based test and will consist of three section: NAT, MSQ, and MCQ.

Part B- It will have two questions: one on drawing and the other on design aptitude. The question in the Part B will be displayed on the computer screen and the answer has to be written/drawn in the answer book provided by the invigilator only. The duration would be 60 minutes, as per the official notice for UCEED.

