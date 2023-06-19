JEE Advanced AIR 3 Rishi Kalra Aspires To Work In Research, Set Up His Own Startup

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 were released on June 18 by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. Rishi Kalra from Land Craft Society Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, secured the All India Rank 3 in the JEE Advanced results for the year 2023.

Rishi, a student at DPSG Meerut Road School, highlighted that he would dedicate 10–12 hours each day to preparing for the JEE Advanced and was optimistic that, given his remarkable performance in the JEE Main, he would do well on the Advanced exam as well.

Rishi stated that he aspires to work in research and establish his own startup. Both of Rishi’s parents are medical professionals. His mother is a child specialist, while his father is an anaesthetist specialist.

Two students from Ghaziabad were among the top 10 JEE Advanced 2023 rankers. Aside from Rishi, the second student from Ghaziabad is Malay Kedia at AIR 8. Malay Kedia received All India Rank 4 in the general category of the JEE Main 2023 with a score of 100 out of 100. Notably, both Rishi and Malay scored a perfect score on the JEE Main.

IIT-JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 candidates, of which 43773 qualified. These comprise 7509 female students and 36204 male students. According to the results released this year by IIT-Guwahati, a total of 125 international applicants enrolled for the JEE Advanced 2023 test, of which 108 appeared and 13 qualified. The Hyderabad zone has the greatest proportion of candidates qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 results. The Hyderabad zone has the highest number of applicants who took the test.

In the Common Rank List (CRL), Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of the IIT Hyderabad zone comes in at AIR 1 with 341 out of 360 marks. The top-ranked female candidate this year is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree yet again from the IIT Hyderabad zone, who has a CRL of AIR 56. She scored 298 out of 360 marks.