JEE Advanced Aspirant from Bihar Dies by Suicide in Kota, Fourth Case This Month

An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room here in the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month, police said.

The incident came to light at night following which the police recovered the body and placed it at the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his parents.

The deceased teen, identified as Valmiki Prasad, had reportedly been taking coaching for IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute since the last academic session and was living in a PG room in Mahaveer Nagar area.

The deceased teen allegedly hanged himself to an iron angle of his PG room door and committed suicide sometime on Tuesday, said circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Paramjeet Patel. He added that the victim was last seen on Monday evening.

The circle inspector said that the incident came to light at around 8 pm on Tuesday following which the body was recovered from the room and placed at the NMCH mortuary for post-mortem after the arrival of his parents.

No suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind this extreme step by the boy is yet to be investigated, he added.

Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE aspirants and one NEET-UG aspirant, earlier this month also died in suspected suicide cases in Kota city, taking the toll of such cases this year from January to 20. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in the coaching hub.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)