JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Result Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) completed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. As per reports, NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 answer key today, April 19.

Following this, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. They will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. On the basis of the answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by NTA. The JEE Mains result date for session 2 is still awaited. However, the NTA is expected to soon announce the JEE session 2 result 2023.

Read | How NTA Decide JEE Main Cut-Off Percentile? Know The Process

Students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 session 2 exams from April 6 to April 15 April, as per the schedule. It was held for paper 1 (BE, BTech), paper 2A (BArch), and paper 2B (BPlanning). According to the JEE Main marking scheme, four marks will be granted for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link when available. (Look into Candidate’s Activity section).

Step 3: Then enter the login credentials like JEE Main application number and dates of birth (DoB).

Step 4: Submit the login details. The NTA JEE Main 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Read | JEE Main 2023 Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Expected Cut-off Score

Those who clear the JEE Main 2023 exam will be able to register for the JEE Advanced 2023. As per the schedule, it will be conducted on June 4. The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 and the result were declared on February 6.

Read all the Latest Education News here