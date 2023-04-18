JEE Main 2023 Answer Key to be Released Soon, Check Expected Cut-off Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) completed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Following this, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. They will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. On the basis of the answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by NTA.

Students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 session 2 exams from April 6 to April 15, as per the schedule. It was held for paper 1 (BE, BTech), paper 2A (BArch), and paper 2B (BPlanning). According to the JEE Main marking scheme, four marks will be granted for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

As per Ramesh Batlish, Forum for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (FIITJEE) expert, the Joint Entrance Examination Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for General category candidates will be 88 to 80. There are a few more experts like Nitin Arora, Assistant Director Academics ENGG, and Aakash BYJU’S Live who have also examined the cut-off to reach 90- 92 in the general category, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the cut-off is expected to reach 63-68, while for OBC-NCL category students, the cut-off is 66-70. Also, the expected cut-off for Scheduled Caste (CS) category candidates is 42-48 and for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates it could reach 25-27. Arora hopes that the cut-off can reach as high as 30-33.

Those who clear the JEE Main 2023 exam will be able to register for the JEE Advanced 2023. As per the schedule, it will be conducted on June 4. The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 and the result were declared on February 6.

