JEE Main 2023 BArch, BPlanning Results For Session 2 Expected To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 result for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) soon. According to reports, the JEE Main result for BArch and BPlanning is likely to be declared in the second week of May. The official confirmation of the release date and time is still awaited. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On April 29, NTA released the JEE Main 2023 results for session 2 paper 1 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech). A total of 43 candidates secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination Main of BE and BTech paper. While 20 applicants secured a perfect NTA score in session 1 which was conducted in January.

Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana scored the highest percentile in the JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exam. He along with Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh, Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan, Deshank Pratap Singh and Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh were among the 43 candidates who scored 100 percentile.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 as reserve dates. It was held in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Urdu. The JEE Main marking scheme states that every correct answer will receive four marks, while every wrong answer will have one point deducted.

This year, more than 46,000 candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2A & 2B. Candidates who pass the JEE Main 2023 exam will be qualified to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam which is scheduled to take place on June 4.

JEE Mains Session 2 Result: Here’s How to Check

-Go to NTA JEE’s site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

-Click on JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 link when available.

-On the new window, enter the required details.

-Then click on submit. The results for BArch and BPlanning will appear on the screen.

-View the result and download the page.

