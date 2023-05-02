JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to Hear 75% Eligibility Criteria Plea Today

The Bombay High Court will hear the petition on 75 per cent eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 today, May 2, 2023. The third attempt for the JEE Main 2023 was turned down during the prior hearing on this subject, which was planned for April 24, 2023. The government and the National Testing Agency made it clear that third attempt will not be conducted.

In the last hearing of JEE Main 75 percent eligibility criteria, the judge scheduled the hearing on May 2, 2023. Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the case’s counsel, told the media that the government and agency asked for time to gather the evidence to support their claim. For today, the hearing is listed at number 50. The petition calls for the elimination of the eligibility requirement of 75 per cent.

The NTA eligibility qualification requirements state that the student must either achieve 75 per cent in Class 12th Board Results or finish in the top 20 percentile of their specific board. For the more than 9.4 lakh applicants who registered for the exam, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results for the B.E./B. Tech Paper were released on April 29, 2023. This year, 43 candidates who took the JEE Main 2023 January-April Session test scored at or above the percentile of 100. In comparison to last year, when only 24 students received a perfect score, there was a notable increase in the number of students achieving the 100 percentile this year.

Out of the 43 candidates who scored 100 percentile, 11 are from Telangana (the highest from a state), five each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Karnataka and Gujarat, two each from Maharashtra and Delhi while one each from Haryana, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year, according to the NTA. It is 75.62 for EWS, which is much higher than 63.11 from the previous year. OBC, SC, and ST categories now have 73.61, 51.97, and 37.23 respectively.

