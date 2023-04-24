JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to Hear Plea On 75% Eligibility Criteria in Engineering Entrance Today

The Bombay High Court will be hearing a plea related to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 eligibility criteria today. The plea concerning the 75 per cent marks in class 12 eligibility criteria for the exam has been listed in the Bombay High Court as item number 52, according to advocate Anubha Sahai.

The petitioner has requested the exam conducting body — National Testing Agency (NTA) to discard the 75 per cent eligibility standard for this year’s entrance test. The petitioner claims that the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 are unjust to candidates and ‘not a true reflection of their actual abilities’.

“The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75 per cent) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (candidates),” the PIL stated.

As per NTA rules - to appear for the JEE Main 2023, candidates will have to secure a total of 75 per cent marks in class 12 or be part of the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

The matter regarding the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria was first heard on April 6 by the Bombay High Court. While hearing the case, the HC bench questioned the aim behind setting 75 per cent as the eligibility criteria for the JEE Main - which itself is another qualifying test.

Meanwhile, advocates who are appearing on behalf of the petitioner asserted that the report concerning the top 20 percentile of candidates has not been released by the boards since 2019.

Apart from relaxing the 75 per cent criteria for the JEE Main 2023, a petition requesting a third session in the exam has also been filed by a candidate recently. Students are requesting the exam conducting body to hold a third session for the JEE Mains Exam in May 2023.

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 for two sessions. The first session was held from January 24 to February 1 while the second session took place from April 6 to April 15. The cut-off list of JEE Main is based on certain factors like- how many students took the examination, the difficulty level of JEE Main question paper, the average performance of the students in the joint entrance test, and seats available in colleges. Based on these factors, NTA decides the minimum scores of all engineering colleges. Candidates desiring to appear in JEE Advanced has to get this minimum score decided by NTA.

