JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Result Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 2023 today, April 22 till 11:50 PM. Candidates can edit/modify only their category in the application forms. After this, no correction window will be provided for the examination. Candidates can edit their forms at the official website of JEE Mains—jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA official notice reads, “In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide a final opportunity for the candidates for modifying their Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023.” Earlier, the application correction window for the forms was open from March 13 to March 14.

Meanwhile, the results of the JEE Main Session 2 will be released soon. Candidates can check their results from the official website of the examination. NTA has also released the provisional answer key for the exam. Candidates were able to raise objections against the provisional answer key till April 21. JEE Main 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15.

JEE Main Session 2 2023: Steps to Edit Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE MAIN—jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 3: Click on ‘JEE Main Correction in Application Form Link 2023’ .

Step 4: Read the instructions and proceed with the corrections.

Step 5: Make the necessary edit to your information, if required.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ after making the correction.

Step 7: Download and save the JEE Main Session 2 application form for future use.

Candidates should note that the documents related to their category will be verified at the time of counselling or admission by the authorities. The benefit of the reservation will be given only after the verification of documents by the concerned authorities. If any applicant is discovered using false and fake documents or information to avail the benefits of reservation, then the candidate will be excluded from the next step of the admission process.

