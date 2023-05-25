JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Results Announced; All You Need To Know

The JEE Main 2023 session paper 2 results for (BArch and BPlanning) were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. The scorecard for candidates, who appeared for the exam, is now available for download on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Exams for the 2nd session of the JEE Mains 2023 were scheduled for 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April.

On April 12, the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning was declared. The results have been made available on the official website. There were 46,000 applicants for the JEE Main Paper 2 examinations 2023 this year. For those who don’t know, the JEE Main session 2 papers 2A and 2B was conducted on April 12.

Candidates need to submit their date of birth and application number to access the JEE Scorecard. For information on how to download the JEE Main scorecard, see the instructions listed below.

JEE Main Paper 2: Steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the link to the results.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: For your records, download the grade sheet from Step 5.

The JEE Main Session 2 paper 1 results were announced on April 29 and 43 candidates earned the top percentile of the overall merit list (based on their performance in sessions 1 and 2). Out of these 43, just one woman, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka, was able to receive a percentage.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will manage JEE Main counselling and seat distribution for 2023, and candidates will be informed of the specifics of this in due course.