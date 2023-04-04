JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Cards Released, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 admit card 2023 today. The admit cards can be downloaded by all the registered candidates from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 9.4 lakh students have registered for the engineering entrance exam, as per the official notice.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, while April 13 and 15 are saved as reserved dates. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains session 2 admit cards will contain details including names, application numbers, photographs, dates of birth, signatures, dates of exam and exam centre details. In case of any discrepancies in details, candidates must immediately contact NTA authorities to get the details corrected.

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 03 April 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," reads the official notice.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official page at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Candidates Activity’ section. Click on the JEE Main Session II admit card 2023 link.

Step 3: On the new page, log in using your application number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 4: The JEE Main Session II admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Take a printout of the JEE Main Session II admit card for future reference.

The agency released the exam city intimation slip on March 31. On the date of the exam, all appearing students are advised to carry their JEE Main Session 2 admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall or even appear for the test without an admit card and a valid photo ID, as per the rules. The January session of the JEE Main exam was held on January 4, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, and the results were declared on February 6.

Read all the Latest Education News here