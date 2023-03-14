JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Correction Window Closes Today, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, March 14, by 9 pm. The registrations closed on March 12, and this window allows candidates to review and edit the information submitted by them in the exam form. Candidates will have to log in on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to make the changes.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15. It is recommended that candidates review their application forms carefully and make necessary corrections before the edit window closes.

Candidates who applied for session 1, whether Aadhar verified or not, can only make changes to their category, medium, and course. While fresh candidates who applied in session 2 only may modify the name of either parent, category, sub-category, city, medium, and qualification details such as passing year (class 10 and 12). Additionally, candidates may also be allowed to change or add courses. It is important to note that only non-Aadhar verified candidates may change their date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form: How to Edit

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of the entrance exam.

Step 2: Click on ‘Candidate Activity’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will find a link that reads, “Correction for JEE Main Session-2 Application". Click on this and log in using your credentials.

Step 4: You should see your JEE Main application form open on the screen.

Make the changes you wish to here.

Step 5: Submit the form and make the payment (if applicable).

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is important to note that certain details such as mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address cannot be modified by either. Some charges may also be levied for making certain changes to some candidates. “The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI (upto 11:50 pm) on 14 March," reads the official notice.

