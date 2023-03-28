JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip to Release Soon, Exam to Begin on April 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains Session 2 from April 6, onwards. According to the official schedule, the JEE Main session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 as reserve dates. According to reports, the exam city information slip is expected to be released soon. Once it is issued, candidates can download it from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” reads an official notice.

It is important to note that the JEE Main examination city slip is different from admit cards. The city slip will mention the name of the city in which candidates’ examination centres will be located. With the release of the JEE exam city slip, candidates will be able to make their travel and stay arrangements, accordingly.

Meanwhile, the admit card will feature other important details such as the name of the candidate, gender, date of birth, category, exam date and time, photo, signature, roll number, application number, and exam centre. Also, the exam city slip will be released before the admit card.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam City Slips: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Mains Session 2 Exam City Slip, when available.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials as asked and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Mains Session 2 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the exam slip

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the same for future reference.

Candidates should make note that in case of any discrepancy or error in the particulars of the candidates or photograph or even signature mentioned in the JEE Main admit card and city slip, they should immediately approach the NTA helpline at 011- 40759000/011-69227700 between 10 am and 5 pm or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. NTA closed the registration process for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 on March 12.

