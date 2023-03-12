JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Ends Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 today, March 12. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 exam can submit their applications on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in up to 9 pm. The online application process for JEE Main Session 2 began on February 15. According to the official schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to April 12, with April 13 and April 15 kept as reserved days.

The entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. The admit card for the JEE Main Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to be issued in the last week of March.

“Candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1,” read the notification.

Candidates can only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, uploading of Address proof (Present and Permanent), State code of Eligibility, Cities for session 2 and pay the Examination Fees. Meanwhile, candidates who have not applied earlier are requested to apply afresh as per the given schedule.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, go to ‘Candidate Activity’ section and click on the link that reads – “Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023)”

Step 3: Then register yourself and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Pay the examination fee and submit the form as directed.

Step 5: Save, download, and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Male candidates of the General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Whereas, SC/ST/PwD/transgender and female candidates need to pay Rs 500. The JEE Main Session 1 was held in January 2023.

On April 6, when NTA will commence the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams, the Bombay High Court will be hearing a plea challenging the 75 per cent eligibility criteria for the national-level entrance test. Students across the country have been demanding a revision of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

