JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Declared: Check Toppers List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number. Along with the results, the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut-off, percentile and other information is also be released on the official website of NTA JEE.

NTA has not yet released the official topper merit list for JEE Mains. Once released, it will be revealed how many students scored 100 NTA score this year.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 RESULT: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials and then press “Submit."

Step 4: A new window will display the JEE Main 2023 results.

Step 5: After reviewing the result, download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of your JEE Main session 2 results for future record.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 is retained as reserve dates. Paper 1 (BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning) were administered during session 2. The JEE Main marking scheme states that each accurate response will receive four points, while each incorrect response will have one point deducted.

In addition to English, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was also offered in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Those who pass the JEE Main 2023 test will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam scheduled to take place on June 4.

The results of the first JEE Main 2023 will determine admission to undergraduate engineering courses like BE and BTech at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. Following this, candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged was charged as a processing fee. A panel of subject matter experts will cross-reference and verify the candidates’ objections. If the objection is found to be legitimate, the JEE Main final answer key 2023 will be revised and marks will be correctly given to each candidate’s response. The final answer key will also be declared along with the result.

Read all the Latest Education News here