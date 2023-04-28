CHANGE LANGUAGE
JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: Session 2 Result Today? Here's What We Know

Live now

JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: Session 2 Result Today? Here's What We Know

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result LIVE: Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card (Representational image)

JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Joint Entrance Examination – Main or JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today, April 28. As per media reports, the result will be out today, however, an official confirmation is awaited. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates. The JEE Main marking scheme states that each accurate response Read More

Apr 28, 2023 12:59 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result” on the homepage page.

Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit.”

Step 4: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it..read more

Apr 28, 2023 12:56 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: 24 Students Secured 100 Percentile in 2022

1 Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra

2 Navya from Rajasthan

3 Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana

4 Krishna Sharma from Rajasthan

5 Parth Bhardwaj from Rajasthan

6 Sneha Pareek from Assam

7 Arudeep Kumar from Bihar

8 Mrinal Garg from Punajb

9 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh

10 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh

11 Rupesh Biyani from Telangana

12 Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana

13 Jasti Yashwanth V V S from Telangana

14 Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya from Telangana

15 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Kerala

16 Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana

17 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka

18 Menda Hima Vamsi from Andhra Pradesh

19 Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand

20 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh

21 Kanishk Sharma from Uttar Pradesh

22 Mayank Motwani from Rajasthan

23 Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh

24 Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh

Apr 28, 2023 12:52 IST

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The exams for Session 2 were scheduled in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning and another from 3 PM to 6 PM in the afternoon. The examination was carried out for Paper 1– B.E./B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B– B.Planning/B.Arch programmes.

Apr 28, 2023 12:52 IST

JEE Main 2023 session 2 Results Likly Today: Where to Check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. An official confirmation is awaited.

Read more

will receive four points, while each incorrect response will have one point deducted. To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. While the final answer key was out on April 25. This time, NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key. The agency added that full marks will be given to candidates who took this exam. The toppers list will also be announced soon after the results are out.

JEE Main 2023 Result: FAQs Answered

Q: How to check JEE Main 2023 result?

A: The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card.

Q: How do we check the JEE Main 2023 admit card?

A: The admit cards can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Q: What are the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023?

A: Candidates need to have passed or be appearing in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognized board of education. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the qualifying examination (65% marks for reserved category).

Q: What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2023?

A: The exam pattern for JEE Mains 2023 was similar to the previous year. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Q: What is the cut-off for the JEE (Main)?

A: The JEE Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for general category candidates will be 88 to 80, as per experts.

Q: Who was JEE Main Topper in 2022?

A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score in 2022 and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

