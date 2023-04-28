JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: Session 2 Result Today? Here's What We Know

Read more

will receive four points, while each incorrect response will have one point deducted. To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. While the final answer key was out on April 25. This time, NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key. The agency added that full marks will be given to candidates who took this exam. The toppers list will also be announced soon after the results are out.

JEE Main 2023 Result: FAQs Answered

Q: How to check JEE Main 2023 result?

A: The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card.

Q: How do we check the JEE Main 2023 admit card?

A: The admit cards can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Q: What are the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023?

A: Candidates need to have passed or be appearing in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognized board of education. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the qualifying examination (65% marks for reserved category).

Q: What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2023?

A: The exam pattern for JEE Mains 2023 was similar to the previous year. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Q: What is the cut-off for the JEE (Main)?

A: The JEE Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for general category candidates will be 88 to 80, as per experts.

Q: Who was JEE Main Topper in 2022?

A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score in 2022 and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

