JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: Session 2 Result Today? Here's What We Know

Published By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 12:59 IST
New Delhi, India
JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Joint Entrance Examination – Main or JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today, April 28. As per media reports, the result will be out today, however, an official confirmation is awaited. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number.
The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates. The JEE Main marking scheme states that each accurate response Read More
Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result” on the homepage page.
Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit.”
Step 4: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it..read more
1 Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra
2 Navya from Rajasthan
3 Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana
4 Krishna Sharma from Rajasthan
5 Parth Bhardwaj from Rajasthan
6 Sneha Pareek from Assam
7 Arudeep Kumar from Bihar
8 Mrinal Garg from Punajb
9 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh
10 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh
11 Rupesh Biyani from Telangana
12 Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana
13 Jasti Yashwanth V V S from Telangana
14 Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya from Telangana
15 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Kerala
16 Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana
17 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka
18 Menda Hima Vamsi from Andhra Pradesh
19 Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand
20 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh
21 Kanishk Sharma from Uttar Pradesh
22 Mayank Motwani from Rajasthan
23 Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh
24 Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh
JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The exams for Session 2 were scheduled in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning and another from 3 PM to 6 PM in the afternoon. The examination was carried out for Paper 1– B.E./B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B– B.Planning/B.Arch programmes.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. An official confirmation is awaited.
The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. While the final answer key was out on April 25. This time, NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key. The agency added that full marks will be given to candidates who took this exam. The toppers list will also be announced soon after the results are out.
JEE Main 2023 Result: FAQs Answered
Q: How to check JEE Main 2023 result?
A: The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card.
Q: How do we check the JEE Main 2023 admit card?
A: The admit cards can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Q: What are the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023?
A: Candidates need to have passed or be appearing in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognized board of education. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the qualifying examination (65% marks for reserved category).
Q: What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2023?
A: The exam pattern for JEE Mains 2023 was similar to the previous year. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.
Q: What is the cut-off for the JEE (Main)?
A: The JEE Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for general category candidates will be 88 to 80, as per experts.
Q: Who was JEE Main Topper in 2022?
A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score in 2022 and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.
