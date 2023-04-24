JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, April 24. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result on jeemain.nta.nic.in, once out. The final answer key will also be declared along with the result.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, while April 13 and 15 are saved as reserved dates. It was offered in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The provisional answer key was released on Wednesday, April 19.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023. Candidates who qualify for JEE Main and are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main official website.

Step 2: Select the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" link from the homepage.

Step 3: After providing the required login credentials, click “Submit."

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after reviewing it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 results for your records.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: Top 10 engineering colleges in India

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: What Happened in Session 1

The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The result of session 1 was declared on Feb 6. More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main Session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. A total of 20 students scored 100 percentile in session 1, out of which 14 are general category candidates, four from OBC, and one each from EWS and SC categories. There were no female toppers in the top 20 this time. In this session of JEE Main, the highest number of aspirants were from Maharashtra with 1,03,039 or nearly 12 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11.6 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh with 10.6 per cent.

