JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results Likely to be Out Before April 30

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Along with the results, the agency will announce the toppers, cut-off marks, percentile, and other details (Representative image)

The results for Joint Entrance Examination can be checked by candidates on the official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Result before April 30. IIT Guwahati is going to begin JEE Advanced 2023 registrations on April 30 and NTA has to announce JEE Main results and cut-off marks before that. The results for Joint Entrance Examination can be checked by candidates on the official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in.

Along with the results, the agency will announce the toppers, cut-off marks, percentile, and other details which can be fetched on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Those who rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main will be eligible to take the IIT admission exam – JEE Advanced — on June 4, as per schedule.

On April 25, the NTA made available the Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 following an expert review of the objections submitted by candidates during the objection-raising period. The provisional answer key was made available on Wednesday, April 19.

The JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be published based on the final answer key. Candidates can check their performance on the website soon after the results are released by entering their login information such as registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" on the homepage page.

Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit."

Step 4: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it.

Step 6: Print the results of the JEE Main session 2 for future reference.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 being fixed as reserved days. The exams for Session 2 were scheduled in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning and another from 3 PM to 6 PM in the afternoon. The examination was carried out for Paper 1– B.E./B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B– B.Planning/B.Arch programmes. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was taken by roughly 9.4 lakh students this year.

