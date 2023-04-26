JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today At jeemain.nta.nic, How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results today, April 26. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the session 2 result dates. Once released, the exam results will be available at jeemain.nta.nic. to all those who took the test. On April 25, the NTA made available the Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 following an expert review of the objections submitted by candidates during the objection-raising period. The provisional answer key was made available on Wednesday, April 19.

The JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be published based on the final answer key. Candidates can check their performance on the website soon after the results are released by entering their login information such as registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password.

Following the results announcement, the list of top performers will also be made available. Those who rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main will be eligible to take the IIT admission exam – JEE Advanced — on June 4, as per schedule.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" on the homepage page.

Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit."

Step 4: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it.

Step 6: Print the results of the JEE Main session 2 for future reference

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 being fixed as reserved days. The exams for Session 2 were scheduled in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning and another from 3 PM to 6 PM in the afternoon. The examination was carried out for Paper 1– B.E./B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B– B.Planning/B.Arch programmes. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was taken by roughly 9.4 lakh students this year.

The results of the first JEE Main 2023 will be used to determine admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE and BTech at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Read all the Latest Education News here