JEE Main 2023: Tips and Tricks to Crack Session 2, Subject-wise Preparation Strategy

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has 75 questions – 25 from physics, chemistry, and mathematics each. Before you enter the exam hall, know this – you will not be able to solve all the questions, and neither will any other person be. And it is perfectly okay. You have 180 minutes to complete the paper with 25 questions in each subject. But do not make the mistake of assuming that you have one hour for each subject. Chemistry is expected to be completed in 35-40 minutes. You will require remaining time in tougher sections, that is, physics and math. A total of 80 minutes is enough for solving the math section, which leaves you with an hour for physics.

While solving questions, first opt for the ones which are easy. Since each question has equal marks, do not miss out on any question which you can solve. Next, go through the entire paper to spot moderate questions. Tackle them and move to the tough ones only at last.

It is essential to practice the previous papers of JEE Main. The self-assessment approach is to enable the candidates to make them aware of the level of their JEE Main 2023 preparation. By doing so, one can also check their speed of solving and accuracy. Solving papers determines your strengths and weaknesses. Prepare a list of those focus areas and spend the time to correct those. This process will help you prepare better. Mock tests are like the real ones, the candidate has to follow the time. This will help the candidate to face the JEE Main more confidently without any kind of exam fear or pressure.

Subject-wise Preparation Strategy

Physics

JEE physics is tougher as compared to chemistry. However, if you prepare it well, physics will give you an edge over others.

• Start with NCERT and work on understanding the basics.

• From the class 11th syllabus, the most important topics are mechanics, heat, thermodynamics, and gravitation.

• Get your free body diagrams right and you will easily be able to solve every problem in mechanics.

• From the class 12th syllabus, the most important topics are electromagnetism, optics, current electricity, modern physics, and electronics.

• Current electricity is the easiest out of them and scoring too. Prepare it well.

• For chapters like EM waves, semiconductors, etc. NCERT is sufficient.

• Therma Physics requires a grip on formulas. Memorise them as they will come in handy in calculations.

• Be very careful with sign conventions, lens, and mirror formulas in optics. The questions require a strong foundation and clarity in concepts. Draw ray diagrams. That will help.

Chemistry

Often considered as the easiest of the three subjects, JEE Main chemistry can be easily nailed by a thorough study of NCERT chemistry (part 1 and 2).

• Chemistry syllabus can be divided into physical, organic, and inorganic Chemistry.

• Physical chemistry is the simplest section. Know its formulae well and learn to apply them.

• While practising questions in physical chemistry, learn to do multiplications and divisions quickly. This will save you time during exams.

• You will find application-based questions which will be easy to solve if you have the formulas at your fingertips.

• For organic chemistry, you must memorise important equations to score well.

• Focus on understanding the mechanism of reactions.

• Inorganic is completely theory-based and all about mugging up (after understanding).

• Understand the trends for elements and their compounds.

• Practise the reactions. Write them repeatedly so that they are etched in your mind.

• Read NCERT in and out. Don’t skip a single line of it - that’s the trick to preparing for chemistry.

• If you put in a little effort, you can easily score more than 75 out of 100 in chemistry

Mathematics

JEE mathematics is considered the toughest out of the three sections and you need a lot of problem-solving to excel there.

• Calculus, undoubtedly, has the maximum weightage in JEE Main question paper. You need to memorise lots of formulae and tricks while practising. Even an average student can score well on these questions.

• Coordinate and circles are also very important. Even for these chapters, you are supposed to remember lots of formulae and know when to apply which one.

• 3D geometry, vectors, and integrals are high scorings and primarily calculation-based. Practise these chapters diligently to score full marks.

• Stats, probability, and PnC get the least weightage and are arguably the toughest portions. You need a good understanding of the concepts and a substantial amount of practice to crack the questions of these chapters.

JEE Main has negative markings for incorrect answers. Hence, avoid guessing answers. A few calculated guesses are okay. But do not go overboard with it as even one mark can cost you hundreds of ranks in the exam. Do not get scared if you are unable to solve some questions. Additionally, do not spend too much time on one question. Move on. You can come back to it later. Once you read a question, go through its options before you start solving it. You may often be able to find its answer simply by eliminating the incorrect options. This will save you the time and effort of solving it.

— Written by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering

Aakash BYJU’S

