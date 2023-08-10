JEE Main 2024 Session 1 in February? NTA to Release Schedule Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the exam calendar for the year 2024. The exam calendar will encompass crucial dates for exams such as CUET 2024, NEET UG, and a host of other national-level entrance examinations. The official website, nta.ac.in, is where students may view the exam calendar that has been put together by the NTA.

This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) took place on May 7. The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2023, was held from May 21 to May 31, and from June 1 to June 7.

JEE Main 2024 is a national-level engineering entrance exam held twice a year by NTA. The JEE Main Session 1 exam is likely to be held in February next year. The JEE Main consists of two papers. Paper 1 of the JEE Main encompasses admissions to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at esteemed institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), along with Institutions/Universities recognised by participating State Governments.

Furthermore, JEE Main also holds the key to qualifying for the JEE (Advanced), a critical precursor for admissions to ITs. Paper 2 is held for entrance to the B. Arch and B. Planning programs of the country.In the year 2023, candidates were relieved from the obligation to appear in both sessions. Instead, those who opted to participate in multiple sessions had their best JEE Main- 2023 NTA scores taken into account for the preparation of Merit Lists and Rankings.

How to Prepare for JEE Main 2024

JEE Main 2024 has a high degree of competition because it is one of the most prestigious engineering exams. Students must be cautious in their preparation and use appropriate study strategies in order to pass their exams.

Go through every detail carefully of JEE Main 2024 including its exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility. Collect the books and study materials which are recommended either online or offline. Go through the various study materials which are best rated by previous year students.

Candidates are urged to keep a watch on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, where the exam calendar for 2024 will be updated. This calendar will serve as a guide for students.