JEE Main 2023 Cut Off Increases For All Categories Applicants But Dips For PWD: Report

The Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2023 has announced the session 2 results yesterday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their result from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Besides results, the National Testing Agency has released the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut-off, percentile and other information on the official website of NTA JEE 2023.

The National Testing Agency has not also released the cut off for 2023 applicants. A few media reports cites a data reported by Careers360.com. According to the data by the firm, students can expect an increase in cut off for all categories except a slight drop for those belonging to the PwD category. For general category, the report pegs the cut off is 90 per cent, EWS 75 per cent, OBC 73 per cent, SC 51 per cent, and ST 37 per cent. While comparing the data from 2022, the general categories cut off is 88 per cent, EWS 63 per cent, OBC 67 per cent, SC 43 per cent, and ST 26 per cent.

On April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held, with April 13 and 15 being put back as backup dates. During session 2, Paper 1 (BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (B-Planning) were administered out. According to the JEE Main scoring system, each correct response earns four points, while each erroneous response loses one point.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to several other languages. Passing the JEE Main 2023 test will qualify candidates to sit the JEE Advanced 2023 test, which is scheduled for June 4. This year Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya topped the JEE Mains results with a 100 score in the examination. This year the National Testing Agency dropped 10 questions from the B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be based on the results of the JEE Main exam in 2023. Applicants must have completed JEE Main with a qualifying score and have ranked in the top 2.5 lakh to be eligible for admission to various IITs.

