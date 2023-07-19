CHANGE LANGUAGE
JEECUP 2023 Exam Postponed Till August First Week; Admit Card To Release Soon
1-MIN READ

JEECUP 2023 Exam Postponed Till August First Week; Admit Card To Release Soon

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 11:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20 (Representative Image)

The UPJEE exam will now be held in first week of August however there is no official date yet announced by the examination conduction authority

The Joint Entrance Examination, UP (UPJEE 2023) examinations for admission to government and private polytechnic institutes have been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) to the first week of August. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the release date for the JEECUP admit card 2023 will be disclosed soon. On or before July 16, the JEECUP admit card 2023 was supposed to be released. However, there was also a delay.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 ADMIT CARD: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using credentials including application id and date of birth

Step 4: The UPJEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen, download and save it for future use

However, the council gave no explanation for why the admit card and exam dates were delayed. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, no formal notification of the change in exam date is yet posted.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The exam will be held online for two and a half hours. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions totaling 400 points will be on the UP Polytechnic exam. Candidates should be aware that the question paper will be written in both Hindi and English. Four marks will be given for each correct response under the marking scheme, but one mark will be subtracted for each erroneous response.

The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was available. The application process for the exam for new candidates reopened on July 13 for a period of two days. Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

first published:July 19, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 11:55 IST