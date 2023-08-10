The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has published the JEECUP 2023 answer key on its official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates have the opportunity to compare their attempted responses to the JEECUP answer key and determine their likely scores. By entering their roll number, password, and the security pin that is provided, prospective candidates can now access and download the answer key.

JEECUP 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1- Check out the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in through web browser.

Step 2- On webpage, login on the student portal through security pin.

Step 3- Go to the “Answer Key" or “Download Answer Key" section after logging in.

Step 4- Select the particular set or code of the JEECUP 2023 exam’s question papers that you attempted.

Step 5- To download your selected set of test questions, click the “Download" button next to it. Your device will download a PDF version of the answer key file.

Step 6- To access the JEECUP 2023 Answer Key, open the PDF file that was downloaded. For future reference and score assessment, you can keep it on your computer or mobile device.

Candidates have until August 11, 2023, to raise objections in regards to any discrepancies or issues with the provided answers. However, a cost of Rs 100 per question would be charged for each challenge submitted. The council has taken steps to guarantee impartiality throughout this procedure. The challenge money will be returned to the candidate if a challenge is deemed to be valid.

In contrast, JEECUP Lucknow will forfeit the fee for improper challenges. Candidates who want to contest the JEECUP 2023 answer key must provide evidence to back up their assertions. For the challenge to be accepted and taken into consideration, it must meet this requisite. The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam for 2023 was held from August 2 to 7, 2023. It is important to note that the official announcement of the JEECUP 2023 results will also include the final scores.