UPJEE 2023 Registration Date Extended Till May 15, Steps to Apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the applications for post diploma in industrial safety and polytechnic 2023 till May 15. Candidates who want to apply for the admission test can visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in. “Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023,” read the official website.

While registering for the UPJEE 2023, applicants are advised to specify their group in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic online form. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 5. The admit card for the entrance test will be made available on the official website on May 22.

UPJEE 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to JEECUP’s official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided for ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’ or ‘Polytechnic’ as required.

Step 3: Then click on the new registration link. Enter details such as name, email address, mobile number and others to register.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log in using the application number and password.

Step 5: On the new window, fill up the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form as instructed.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Keep a copy of the application form for future use or need.

UPJEE 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the General or Other Backward Class (OBC) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas candidates from SC/ST category, need to pay Rs 200. It is important to note that the application fee must be paid through online modes only.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level test that is conducted for applicants seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in the state. Those who clear the exam will be called for the counselling process. The dates for the counselling will be announced in due course of time.

