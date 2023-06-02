JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Extended till June 10

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has provided candidates with a new opportunity to apply for JEECUP 2023. In a recent announcement, the council extended the application window deadline, allowing aspiring candidates to submit their forms until June 10. Previously, the deadline for registration was May 15. Candidates can now visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in to complete and submit their application form.

JEECUP 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the examination, candidates must fulfill certain criteria. Firstly, they must be Indian citizens. Additionally, they need to have a domicile in Uttar Pradesh to apply for the examination. Candidates who have completed their 10th or 12th education from schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh board are also eligible to apply. It is important to note that there is no upper age limit for the exam, but candidates must be at least 14 years old as of July 1, 2023. Make sure you meet these eligibility requirements before applying for the JEECUP examination.

JEECUP 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “Application Form" option on the website.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering your basic details such as your full name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Once registered, you can access the JEECUP 2023 application form.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal, academic, and contact details accurately.

Step 6: Prepare a scanned copy of your recent photograph and signature, ensuring they meet the official specifications provided.

Step 7: Upload the scanned photograph and signature to the application form.

Step 8: Finally, make the payment of the application fee using the available online payment options, which may include net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Step 9: Remember to review the filled application form and double-check all the information provided before submitting it.

Candidates who have already submitted their JEECUP 2023 application form will have the opportunity to make modifications. The board will provide a correction window on its official website for them to edit certain sections of their application form. It’s important to note that not all details can be modified, as only specific sections of the JEECUP application form 2023 will be open for editing.