JEECUP 2023 Revise Date To Download UPJEE Admit Cards At jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the date to release the admit cards of UPJEE 2023. The new date for the students to download the admit cards will be shared shortly by the JEECUP. Sharing the update on Twitter JEECUP tweeted “There has been a change in the date of downloading the admit card. The date of download will be notified shortly on the website and Twitter." (Translated in English)

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using credentials including application id and date of birth

Step 4: The UPJEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen, download and save it for future use

Candidates appearing for the UPJEE examination will have to download the admit card once released using their application id. It is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall along with a government-issued ID such as Aadhar or PAN card, for verification purposes. The UPJEE examination will commence on July 26 and conclude on August 1.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages. While four marks will be given for every right answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was available. The application process for the exam for new candidates reopened on July 13 for a period of two days. Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.